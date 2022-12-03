Four wedding guests killed in a road accident in Tharaka Nithi

Four people died and several others were injured in a road crash in Njuri, Tharaka Nithi on the Meru-Nairobi Highway early Saturday.

A bus belonging to Ruiri Girl's High School, was ferrying members of Thau Methodist Church from Tigania West to a wedding in Karen, Nairobi when the accident happened at around 5am.

Confirming the accident, Tharaka Nithi County Disaster Manager Alex Mugambi said four people are still trapped in the wreckage.

The church members were travelling to a wedding in Karen when the accident happened. Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

"Survivors were taken to Chuka County Referral Hospital and four people, who we fear are dead, are still trapped in the wreckage," said Mr Mugambi.

Thau church chairman Joseph Limuli said the driver lost control of the bus after one of its tyres burst.

He said they had left the village after 2am.