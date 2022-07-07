Five seek Tharaka Nithi woman rep seat in low-key battle

Five women are angling to replace two-term Tharaka Nithi County Woman Representative Beatrice Nkatha Nyaga in a low-key political contest.

Ms Nkatha bowed out of the race after losing in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries to a new political entrant, Dr Beatrice Kathomi.

The youthful Dr Kathomi comes from Ms Nkatha’s Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency backyard and was a lecturer at Maseno University before resigning to join politics.

Though Ms Nkatha protested the results, accusing Governor Muthomi Njuki of influencing the nominations in the favour of Dr Kathomi, she later conceded defeat and was appointed UDA campaign coordinator in Mt Kenya East.

Dr Kathomi enjoys great support from Governor Njuki and other UDA candidates, who are campaigning as a team.

Speaking at Rubate in Chuka/Igambang’ombe earlier in the week, Mr Njuki vowed to ensure that Dr Kathomi wins the August 9 polls, arguing that she is the best person for the position as she comes from a humble background and understands the needs of women.

“Kathomi is a village girl like most of you and she understands your needs well,” Governor Njuki told residents.

Ms Susan Ngugi Mwindu, a firebrand ward representative for Marimanti in Tharaka constituency, also wants the seat under The Service Party (TSP), where she is the national deputy party leader.

Ms Mwindu is serving her first term as MCA and was an administrator in former governor Samuel Ragwa’s administration before quitting to join politics.

She was also deputy Speaker and the national chairperson of the County Assemblies Deputy Speakers Forum before she was impeached on claims that she had used un-parliamentary language.

Before devolution, Ms Mwindu was a children’s officer in Meru County and believes that her experience in the office will help her address the real issues affecting women, children and other vulnerable groups.

“I have served women and children as a civil servant and now I want to seek political power to look for permanent solutions to their problems,” she said at a recent meeting in Chuka town.

Due to her firm stand especially on accountability in the use of public funds by the executive, Ms Mwindu has won a large following across the county and has a good chance of winning.

Ms Peninah Kambanja, from Maara constituency, is another contender for the affirmative seat and is running under Jubilee.

Ms Kambanja, a career human resources manager, lost to Ms Nkatha in the 2013 and 2017 elections and has always enjoyed great support from her Maara constituents.

Affirmative Action

Another contestant is Dr Lucy Wanja, from Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency, who is running as an independent candidate.

Dr Wanja is a greenhorn in politics and headed the Faculty of Law at Chuka University before resigning to seek elective office.

With her law background, Dr Wanja has promised to sponsor legislation that would increase funding for the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) to meet the needs of women and other vulnerable groups.

Ms Sarah Karimi is the other contender. She is from Tharaka constituency and is running under the Orange Democratic Movement.