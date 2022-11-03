Five charged with stealing Sh300,000 church equipment

Five people have denied breaking into Mutube Baptist Church in Chuka town, Tharaka-Nithi County and stealing music instruments on Tuesday night.

Joel Mwandiki, Eric Munene, Nicasio Njeru, Nicholas Karani and Christine Mwende and others not before, the court heard, stole loud speakers, guitar, amplifier, a mixer and other instruments worth Sh300,000.

Chuka Resident Magistrate Oscar Kinyua heard that the five were 'arrested' by members of the public and handed over to officers from Chuka Police Station together with the items that were found at a bar.

Stolen items

The five also denied an alternative charge of being found in possession of stolen items at a bar known as Gaza in Kibumbu estate on Wednesday morning.

The five were released on a cash bail of Sh80,000 each or a bond of Sh300,000 or a surety of similar amount.