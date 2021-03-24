Fire leaves family homeless in Tharaka Nithi

Members of an extended family in Kagukuni village, Maara Sub County, Tharaka Nithi County have been left homeless after a fire burnt down four residential houses and a shop.

The cause of the Tuesday evening fire is yet to be established but the owners’ suspect that it could be a case of an electric fault.

Mr Miriti M’Rithaa, the father of the family, said that the fire started in one of the houses and quickly spread to the other houses as they were trying to put it off with the help of their neighbours.

He said title deeds, academic and birth certificates for his children are among the properties that have been reduced to ashes.

“No person has been injured by the fire but nothing has been salvaged from the four houses despite efforts by the residents,” said Mr Miriti.

Miriti’s wife, Lucy Karimi said she is worried that they are likely to spend the night in the cold with their children if no well-wishers will intervene.

She asked the government and individuals to support them with food and clothing noting that by the time they put off the fire, everything in the four houses had been completely consumed.