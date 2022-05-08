Fire destroys two dorms in Kamatungu Primary School

Two dormitories and staff quarters at Kamatungu Day-Boarding Primary School in Tharaka constituency were destroyed after a fire broke out in the institution.

The Sunday afternoon fire left over 90 learners and three teachers counting losses after their property was destroyed.

The school headteacher, Julius Kirugi, said nobody was injured in the fire that started while the pupils were in class.

“We have registered huge losses and we may be forced to send some pupils home to buy uniforms and other personal effects,” said Mr Kirugi.

He said the dormitory that has been completely destroyed by the fire accommodated 64 pupils while the other one housed 30 learners.

He lauded the residents and county firefighters for putting out the fire before it could spread to the adjacent buildings.

He said the cause of the fire had not been established but police had launched investigations.