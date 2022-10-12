Feeding scheme helps keep children in school in hunger-hit region

At least 2,300 pupils in nine public primary schools in the hunger-hit Igambang’ombe sub-county in Tharaka Nithi County can now have a meal at school thanks to St Peter's Life-Line, a community-based organisation.

Speaking when she oversaw distribution of food items yesterday, founder and director Veronica Nyaga said pupils will eat lunch at school for the rest of the term.

The “maize and beans that we have donated is enough to take them for the whole term”, Ms Nyaga said.

The programme started in 2018 with a few schools but more have enrolled because of the increasing need caused by a prolonged drought in the region.

The nine schools are Kajuki, Ntumbara, Mwenjeu, Kamaindi, Mugere, Kambui, Kamatanka, Kamugaa and Kithinge.

Ms Nyaga said her group started the programme after noticing that many children were dropping out of school to work – boys as herders and girls as domestic helpers.

She added that some girls were sexually exploited and became pregnant, while others underwent female genital mutilation and were later married off at an early age because of poverty.

“This programme has enabled many pupils to remain in school and has immensely helped improve academic performance in the nine schools,” she said.

Academic performance

Kajuki headteacher Joseph Mwathi and his Kithinge counterpart Evelyne Kinyua said pupils were staying in school and their academic performance was improving.

The nine beneficiary schools compete for top positions in national examinations in the region, Mr Mwathi said.

St Peter's Life-Line Community Based Organisation director Ms Veronica Nyaga (left) donate foodstuff to Kajuki Primary School on October 11, 2022. Photo credit: Alex Njeru I Nation Media Group

“Pupils from schools that do not receive food are transferring to the nine schools, which are now the most populated,” he said.

Some pupils depend entirely on the lunch that they eat at school because there is no food at home, Ms Kinyua said.

Kajuki location Chief Simon Maingi urged the government and non-governmental organisations to provide food to the rest of the schools so as to avert mass dropouts due to hunger.

He said residents also need relief food as many have not harvested anything from their farms in the last three rain seasons.

“Our people are seriously suffering from hunger caused by the prolonged drought and the little food available in the market is very expensive,” said Mr Maingi, who is also the Tharaka Nithi County principal chief.

St Peter's Life-Line also donates relief food to the disabled, the sick and the aged in the locality every month and distributes free sanitary towels to teenage girls in Igambang’ombe schools.