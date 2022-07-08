Farmers to benefit from State donations of semen, milk ATM

The Gankumbu Dairy Farmers Group in Tharaka Nithi County has received a major boost with the donation of 1,000 packets of free semen, a milk ATM machine and milking cans from the Ministry of Agriculture.

Delivering the items to 2,500 farmers in Chuka town yesterday, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya’s personal assistant, Kofia Kaunani, said the support would boost the farmers' earnings by reducing the cost of production.

He said the ministry also installed three liquid nitrogen plants managed by the Kenya Animal Genetic Resources Centre (KAGRC) in Chuka, improving artificial insemination (AI) services and reducing their cost by over 40 percent.

“The 200-litre milk ATM that costs Sh350,000 will enable the farmers to conveniently sell their produce to local consumers, increasing their earnings,” said Mr Kaunani.

Dairy farmers had requested that a milk processing plant be established in the region and that the ministry has started the process, he said.

Semen bank

The group’s chairman, Irungu Kea, lauded the ministry, noting that the farmers had benefited from various subsidies that minimised the cost of production.

With the semen bank in Chuka, he said, AI services that used to cost Sh7,500 and Sh1,200 dropped to Sh4,500 and Sh400, respectively.

He said with the affordable and quality AI services, milk production had increased immensely but buying prices offered by private processors were still low.

“The government has offered us a lot of support and we hope that it will establish a milk processing plant in our county so that we can add value to our milk for better earnings,” Mr Kea said.

Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency Jubilee Party MP candidate Mercy Kirito, Mugwe Ward Representative Dennis Mutwiri and Karinga ward representative candidate Munene Mugo (Jubilee) lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government for reforms carried out in agriculture.

With the changes in the tea and coffee sectors, Ms Kirito said, farmers in the region were also smiling all the way to the bank.

Mr Mutwiri called on youths to embrace dairy farming, noting that most of the farmers are elderly.

The leaders urged locals to elect Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga so that he can retain CS Munya in his position to continue with reforms

They faulted some politicians in the county who have been asking CS Munya to keep off the region, accusing him of playing politics instead of helping farmers.