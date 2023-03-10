Experts urge farmers to use multiple methods to fight aflatoxins

On a Wednesday morning in Ciakago, Tharaka Nithi county, Mathew Muchee is busy applying what looks like greenish-blue grains on his groundnuts farm.

From a distance, one would easily mistake the substance he is applying for fertiliser. But it turns out he is working towards controlling aflatoxins in a bid to ensure he gets a safe product for human consumption.

Although Muchee has not been directly affected by aflatoxins, he says farmers in the neighbourhood have been as their millet was rejected by a client, causing them huge losses.

This unfortunate incident made local farmers to developed interest in finding out if there are solutions to aflatoxin infections. After all, with farming being the backbone of the area’s economy, they really needed a solution.

“Farmers should not shy away from farming as we have since learnt that there are solutions for aflatoxins infection right from production, harvest and post-harvest handling,” said Muchee.

What are aflatoxins

Dr Charity Mutegi, a food scientist with specialisation in safety matters and who is passionate about mycotoxin issues, defines aflatoxins as poisons that are produced by fungus which are found naturally in the environment. They can be found in the soil, air and food stuffs.

“The poison itself is colourless, odourless and is tasteless and, therefore, this becomes the beginning of complexity in its management,” said Dr Mutegi.

Dr Mutegi said aflatoxins are a major concern and affect people in different ways including in health, trade and food security.

In regard to health, aflatoxins can cause acute poisoning when one consumes a large amount of the poison, leading to illness and sometimes even death.

Of major concern is chronic poisoning which is when one consumes small amounts in bits through contaminated food. Although chronic poisoning does not kill immediately, it is associated with some forms of cancer with the liver being a primary target of infection.

According to Dr Mutegi, there have also been reports of chronic poisoning of other organs. The liver is often the primary target of infection but there are reports of infections on other vital organs including kidneys and pancreas.

Aflatoxin threshold

Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) puts the threshold of aflatoxin at 10 ppb for total aflatoxin and 5 ppb for aflatoxin B1. Aflatoxn B1 is the predominant type and is also the proven carcinogen, thus the lower recommended threshold.

With Kenya being an importer of key grains such as maize, there have often been truck-loads of the same being condemned at border points due to unsafe levels of aflatoxins. Sometimes, regulators have been forced to condemn products such as maize flour while it is already in shops. This causes hefty losses to millers, with some even shutting down their businesses.

“The implications are dire at individual, trade and even at a country level. You can imagine the economic burden of treating a cancer patient and also for government and how much has to be spent in managing such chronic diseases,” noted Dr Mutegi.

The best approach for managing food safety hazards, she advised, is prevention.

“It is better to deal with the threat before it gets into food rather than chasing after it once food has already been contaminated or health is already at risk,” she said.

Dr Charity Mutegi shows maize grains which at different levels of aflatoxin contamination. Photo credit: Rachel Kibui | Nation Media Group

Dealing with aflatoxins

There are many ways of dealing with aflatoxins and experts discourage using just one method.

At pre-harvest stage, there are solutions that target the general health of the crop as it grows as well as making sure that it (plant) is not stressed. The fungus that produces aflatoxins predominantly resides in the soil, thus it is important to ensure that the crop is healthy during growth.

“We have biological controls that are commercialised like Aflasafe, which you can apply when the crop is still growing in the fields to make sure that the fungus that produces this poison does not colonise the crop and produce aflatoxins,” said Dr Mutegi.

During harvesting, transport, processing and packaging, handlers need to ensure that the integrity of the produce is maintained including maintaining a low moisture content.

There is also need to observe good aeration during storage, good manufacturing practices, food safety management practices and ensuring the produce is not predisposed to insect damage because such damage opens the tap for the fungus to come and produce the poison.

A number of development partners have come on board to support aflatoxins control and management, Dr Mutegi noted, key among them being the Market Access Upgrade Program (Markup) Kenya which is funded by the European Union.

Capacity building

Implemented by United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (Unido) in partnership with the government and the private sector, Markup Kenya has supported the development of a guide that can help in further developing tools for capacity building for various actors including policy makers, industry players like the millers, regulators, farmers and inspectors.

Beyond developing a training guide, the Markup programme developed an elaborate training manual specifically targeting the inspection officers and regulators.