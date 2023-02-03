Family seeks justice for son ‘beaten senseless’ by neighbour

A family in Mpuri village in Muthambi Sub-County in Tharaka Nithi has accused a neighbour of assaulting their Form Two child for allegedly beating his son.

Charles Nyaga is accusing Morris Muriungi, a teacher, of assaulting his son, Dominic Mutwiri a student at Itara Secondary School last Saturday evening leaving him for dead, allegations the neighbor has since denied.

Mr Nyaga claims that his son now spends all day and night in bed because he cannot walk or even stand.

He says they reported the matter to Muthambi Police Station and to the area assistant chief and they were promised that the matter would be investigated and legal action taken against the teacher if found culpable.

Mr Nyaga said police filled out P3 forms and they proceeded to the hospital where they received some first aid but they are not able to take their son for specialist medical attention including scanning as recommended by the medics due to poverty.

“My son was assaulted by a neighbor, a teacher who works in Meru County accusing him of beating his children for allegedly peeing in the water. I am pleading for justice because he cannot stand on his own and is crying throughout because of pain,” said Mr Nyaga.

When the media visited the home of the allegedly assaulted boy, he was brought out of the house carried by two men and put on a chair.

With a stammering voice, the boy who seemed very weak narrated that he had been sent to fetch water by his mother, Justa Ithima when he found the two children bathing in running river water and even peeing in it.

“I found them bathing and peeing in the water and when I reprimanded them, they ran away towards their home and reported that I had beaten them,” said Mutwiri.

Dominic Mutwiri, a Form Two student at Itara Secondary School is carried out of their house in Mpuri village in Muthambi Sub-county in Tharaka-Nithi County on January 31, 2023. Photo credit: Alex Njeru I Nation Media Group

He said a few minutes later, the mother of the children stormed their home complaining that he had beaten her children and he clearly explained what had happened.

Mutwiri said thinking that the matter had settled, the teacher came to their home and found him alone and without any discussion, he, rained blows on him sending him to the ground.

He said he repeatedly shouted that he had come all the way from Tigania in Meru County to kill him for beating his children as he strangled him until he became unconscious.

Mpuri village elder, Ms Agnes Njeru said on receiving the report, she rushed to Nyaga’s home and found the boy in a bad state and that is when she advised them to report the matter to the police.

“The boy has been seriously beaten and he needs specialist medical attention because he seems paralysed because he cannot stand or walk,” said Ms Njeru.

On his side, Muriungi told the Nation on the phone that he did not beat the boy, adding that when he went to their home to inquire about the river incident, he was chased out.

He said the matter is already being investigated by police.

“They have stage-managed the boy’s situation so that they can demand money from me. I did not beat the boy,” said Mr Muriungi.