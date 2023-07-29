Family of Kajiunduthi student who died after encounter with police seeks justice

The family of a Form One pupil at Kajiunduthi Secondary School in Tharaka Nithi District, who was allegedly killed by police officers, were informed of the tragedy by a third party, it has emerged.

They said the school had not officially spoken to them since Eugine Murithi died in unclear circumstances on Monday night.

A post-mortem is expected to determine what killed Murithi, whose body was discovered in a thicket about 100 metres from the school gate.

Nicholas Mbijiwe, the boy's grandfather, said the school management had led them around in circles, at one point telling them the dead student was an orphan from Nairobi.

Murithi’s relatives now say they want justice for their loved one.

On Monday night, police were called to quell riots at the school, where they fought running battles with students.

Tharaka Nithi District Police Commander, Zacchaeus Ngeno, said the problem started at around 8pm when the students, who were preparing for their evening classes, started shouting, getting out of classrooms and throwing stones and breaking windows.

Teachers tried to calm them down but the situation worsened and the administration called Muthambi police station, from where officers were sent to quell the strike.

At least four vans full of anti-riot police officers arrived at the school, according to students we spoke to.

Less than a kilometre

The police station is less than a kilometre from the school, on the Meru-Embu highway.

Murithi's colleagues said they saw him running for his life with the police in hot pursuit.

"When they caught up with him, they started beating him," one student reportedly told the family.

After frantic efforts to locate their son, the family finally received a call from the police on Tuesday evening asking them to go and identify a body at the Chuka Hospital mortuary.

"Murithi was wearing a T-shirt with his registration number 10234 on it, but the school told us it was not him who had died. It was so shocking that we got the information from the mortuary attendants and not from the school. To date, no one has come to us with any information," lamented Mr Mbijiwe.

He explained that when his daughter gave birth 17 years ago, he took in his grandson and allowed her to go back to school. He brought Murithi up and paid for his school fees and maintenance.

He recalled that he also took him through initiation, building him a two-bedroom house befitting an obedient and hardworking young man who had taken an interest in his farming business.

Determined to excel academically, when Murithi failed to get the grades he wanted at the end of last year, he decided to repeat Form One, Mbijiwe said, adding that he thought one day his grandson would take over the management of his flour milling business.

'Driving my tractor'

"He was a hardworking young man whom I treated like my own child. We used to work together during the holidays and he would help me, even driving my tractor and helping me with errands on the farm. I have been hit so hard that I don't know how I will recover," he added.

"I took him to school to get an education and expected the teachers to look after him, but instead he comes home in a coffin. This is negligence and irresponsibility of the highest order. We demand justice for Eugine.”

The incident has left many questions unanswered, with parents saying the brutality meted out to Murithi was unjustified.

"He was a harmless and unarmed schoolboy. Why did the police beat him up? Why couldn't they arrest him and lock him up? From the injuries on his body, it's as if he was strangled. It hurts so much to lose such a young man," said Murtithi’s foster mother, Charity Nkirote, sobbing uncontrollably.

While the headmaster could not be reached for comment, a source at the school said the management was taken by surprise by the turn of events that left one of the students dead.