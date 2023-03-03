Family left with an open grave after failing to get son’s body

A family in Mugaani, Thuita Location in Tharaka Nithi County, is in a dilemma after it was left with an empty grave and a casket after it failed to get the body of their relative from the mortuary for burial.

According to the Ameru culture, the grave is dug on the day of the burial and the sun should not set before the burial. It is believed that returning the soil into an empty grave could cause a calamity to befall the family.

“The family members dug the grave yesterday (Thursday) when they expected to bury the remains of their loved one, but it is still open, against the culture of the Ameru people,” said Mr Linus Mwirigi, the village elder.

The family of the deceased, Danson Maina, 25, left home on Wednesday night in a hearse and another vehicle and the rest of the family and villagers were left digging the grave and cooking, in preparation for the burial.

The family arrived at Annex Hospital Nakuru Farewell Home in Nakuru County on Thursday at 6:30am and on inquiry, they were told to submit a burial permit and an affidavit before they could be given the body.

Maina, who worked in a quarry in Nakuru, was found dead on February 12, 2023, with no injuries, and the death was recorded at Nakuru Railway Police Station as sudden death.

The police contacted his family and some relatives visited the mortuary and saw his body.

According to Mr Gitonga Nkoroi, the family spokesperson and chairman of the burial committee, the family was advised to go with a burial permit and an affidavit to pick the body.

They were also told that if they were interested in knowing what caused Maina’s death, they should pay for a post-mortem, however, due to financial challenges, they opted not to.

Police station

After getting the affidavit and submitting it at the mortuary, they were told to go back to the police station and have it stamped by Directorate of Criminal Investigation officers who were looking into the death.

Then the mortuary attendants stated that a post-mortem had to be conducted before the body is released for burial, contrary to the earlier communication.

At the police station, Mr Nkoroi said they were told that the officer investigating the death was away and the affidavit could not be stamped by another officer.

“It was already past 3pm and the officer was still away and there was no hope of him coming,” said Mr Nkoroi.

The family could not pay for a post-mortem, having spent all the money they had.

Having no other option, Mr Nkoroi said they called the people at home and asked them to give the food that was meant for mourners to the villagers, as the group in Nakuru started their journey back home with an empty hearse.

They left the casket and the burial clothes with the mortuary attendants, promising to be back.

“We don’t know what to do because the grave is open. We don’t have money for post-mortem, hiring a hearse and cooking for the mourners again,” said Mr Nkoroi.

According to Mr John Mutembei, 75, a member of the Njuri Ncheke council of elders, the family will have to conduct a ritual where they slaughter a goat, sprinkle its blood on the empty grave, before burying a banana stem there to avoid calamity.