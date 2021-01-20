Lucy Mbae, wife of ex-Tharaka Nithi governor Ragwa dies

Mrs Lucy Mbae, the wife of former Tharaka Nithi governor Samuel Ragwa, has died following a long illness.

Following the news of the death, Governor Muthomi Njuki and Senator Prof Kithure Kindiki mourned Mrs Mbae as peaceful and a compassionate person who will be remembered for life-touching programmes when her husband was governor.

Mr Njuki said when he took over as governor, he found reports of great initiatives by Mrs Mbae, mainly touching on the girl child.

“On behalf of my family and the county residents, I send my sincere condolences to the former governor Ragwa for the great loss,” said Governor Njuki.

Prof Kindiki wrote, “Condolences to my friend Hon Ragwa on the unfortunate and profound loss of your dear wife. My prayers, those of my family and the county fraternity are with you during this painful moment.”

Kenya National Museums of Kenya Director General, Dr Mzalendo Kibunjia, described Mrs Mbae as a people’s servant and a dedicated educationist.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of Hon Ragwa during this challenging moment,” said Dr Kibunjia.

Businessman Muthomi Micheni said Mrs Mbae will be remembered for her humility and selfless heart.