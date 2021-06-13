Concern raised over drug abuse by students in Chuka

Chuka University VC Erastus Njoka

Chuka University VC Erastus Njoka commissions a newly built  Ndagani Model Primary School on June 12, 2021. During the function, security and education stakeholders in the region decried rampant drug abuse by students.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Security officers and educationists in Tharaka Nithi County have raised concern over increased drug abuse in Chuka town and its suburbs, saying it threatens learning and safety in the region.

