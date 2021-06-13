Concern raised over drug abuse by students in Chuka

Security officers and educationists in Tharaka Nithi County have raised concern over increased drug abuse in Chuka town and its suburbs, saying it threatens learning and safety in the region.

Speaking Saturday during the commissioning of a newly constructed Ndagani Model Primary School, which was funded by Chuka University, County Commissioner Beverly Opwora said the rate of bhang use among students in the region is alarming.

She said drug traffickers from various parts of the country have identified a potential market in the region with a huge population of university and secondary school students, and have pitched tent in Chuka town and Ndagani market.

“There is rampant drug abuse in this area where even primary school children including girls smoke bhang and other drugs,” said Ms Opwora.

Urgent action

Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Erastus Njoka said if urgent action is not taken to end the menace, education standards will continue deteriorating and crime will increase.

He said while the government and other education stakeholders endeavor to promote education standards in the region including building modern schools, criminals are busy ruining learners.

“I have learned that some bhang sold in this town comes from as far as Tanzania and if urgent action is not taken, youths will turn to crime while others become zombies,” said Prof Njoka.

He asked the government to ensure that no alcohol is sold near schools since liquor has ruined the lives of many learners.

Launch crackdown

County Director of Education Bridget Wambua and her Teachers Service Commission counterpart Abukar Hassan said rampant drug abuse among students is to blame for cases of arson in schools and other crimes by learners.

Ms Wambua asked the county security team to launch a serious crackdown on suspected drug dens in the area to end the menace that threatens the future of the youth.

There is also a huge supply of bhang in the region by criminals who farm acres of the weed inside the nearby Mount Kenya Forest.