Donkey kills boy in Tharaka village

The animal pulled him down and ran fast, dragging the minor through rocks and thickets for almost a kilometre.

Photo credit: File

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

An eight-year-old boy from Manyanga village in Tharaka, Tharaka Nithi County was on Tuesday evening dragged to death by his family’s donkey in an area where the beasts of burden are treated with utmost care and respect.

