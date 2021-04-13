Covid 19: Tharaka Nithi suspends non-essential services

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki during a past event.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has ordered the suspension of non-essential county services due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

