Covid 19: Tharaka Nithi suspends non-essential services

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has ordered the suspension of non-essential county services due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Speaking on Monday during a burial ceremony in Igamatundu village Chuka-Igambang’ombe constituency, Governor Njuki said only workers in health and revenue departments will work from their respective work stations.

He said the rest of the workers will be required to work remotely where possible and urged members of the public to bear with the situation.

“I have suspended non-essential services due to increase in Covid-19 infections until further notice,” said Governor Njuki.

He said though the infection cases have increased in the region, the county government is doing everything possible to curb the spread of the virus and the situation is not out of hand.

He said the county has enough oxygen produced at a newly established plant at Chuka County Referral Hospital which produces 10 cylinders of 8.5m3 in 12 hours against a need of six to eight cylinders per day.

The county boss said out of 345 isolation beds in the county, only 21 are currently occupied and most of the patients are in stable condition.

The county boss urged the residents to strictly adhere to the Ministry of Health guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

He noted that the pandemic has dealt a big blow to the economy and urged the residents to support the needy in the villages.

The county has so far tested 3036 people, 2780 results have been received and 378 have tested positive.

Out of the 378 positive cases, 300 have recovered accounting for 79 percent and 21 deaths translating to six percent.

So far, the cumulative health care workers infected are 98 accounting for 26 percent of the total infection.