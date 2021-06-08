Covid-19: Tharaka Nithi announces waivers for businesses

Tharaka Nithi County has introduced measures to cushion businesses from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

These include waivers on licence fees and penalties, with private schools enjoying a 100 percent waiver on licence fees since learners were at home for a whole year and did not pay fees.

Bookstores and uniform distributors will pay half of the licence fees while bars and hotels that will pay their fees before June 24 will also enjoy a 50 percent waiver.

“We understand some businesses have been hard hit by the pandemic. That is why we decided to waive licence fees,” said Governor Muthomi Njuki.

He spoke in Chuka town on Tuesday during a meeting with county officials from the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The county boss noted that the fourth wave of the disease is looming hence the need for business people to strictly observe guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

Pay pending bills

Governor Njuki, however, urged the business community to faithfully pay the fees to avoid inconveniences.

Mr Murungi Baituru, the chamber's chairperson lauded the move by the devolved government and asked members to cooperate by meeting deadlines.

Mr Bairutu noted that businesses such as private schools, hotels and bars were dealt a huge blow by the pandemic.

He asked Governor Njuki to ensure his government pays traders who delivered items to the county.