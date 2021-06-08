Covid-19: Tharaka Nithi announces waivers for businesses

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Tharaka Nithi County has introduced measures to cushion businesses from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Bomet school’s teaching model incorporates locals

  2. Mombasa County conducted public participation on finance bill, court told

  3. Fire burns dorm at Moi Gesusu High School

  4. PRIME Nyanza, Western brace for the worst of Covid wave

  5. PRIME How Naivasha detectives rescued baby Liam

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.