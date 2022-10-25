Court jails killer of magistrate's daughter for 40 years

Chuka High Court has jailed Benson Kimathi Marangu for 40 years for the 2018 murder of Maribel Kapolong, daughter of Meru magistrate Carol Kemei.

His co -accused Francis Otundo was found guilty of threatening to kill the deceased and was sentenced to five years imprisonment, which he has already served since his arrest.

Senior Magistrate Carol Kemei pays tribute to her slain daughter Maribel Kapolong during a requiem mass at Meru Catholic Cathedral on September 20, 2018. Photo credit: File

They allegedly killed the nine-year-old girl between September 6 and September 16, 2018 at an unknown location.

The girl was kidnapped on September 6 and her body found dumped in Gitoro Forest in Meru County, 11 days later.

A missing person's report and an appeal was made. Photo credit: Courtesy