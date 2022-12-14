County to collect individual health data to improve services

The Tharaka Nithi Government is to roll out an exercise for collecting health data across the devolved unit to improve healthcare services.

Speaking in Chogoria ward in Maara constituency, Governor Muthomi Njuki said they will use Geographic Information Systems (GIS)-a geospatial technology which enables the spatial representation of data to support better health planning and decision-making.

He said the data will enable the devolved unit to know the location of patients and the diseases they are suffering from for easy treatment and follow-up.

He added that the data will also help in identifying areas in greater need of specific health services to avail the services in the nearby hospitals to avoid wastage of resources by stocking what is not required.

“From next month, we will rollout Geographic Information Systems (GIS) mapping across the county in order to collect health data to enable an appropriate planning of the health sector,” said Governor Njuki on Tuesday.

He said the Community Health Volunteers (CHV) will visit each household in the 15 wards collecting health data for each individual.

He appealed to the residents to cooperate with health officials assuring them that the data will be confidential and will be used for the ‘right’ purpose.

He said the devolved unit’s health sector had achieved great milestones in the provision of services mainly because of the CHVs who go around the villages identifying the health status of the residents.

He said when he took over the county’s leadership in 2017, a big number of newborns were not taken through the appropriate immunization programme and many were also being delivered at home.

Mr Njuki said in his first term he improved the health sector by constructing new hospitals, improving the existing ones, employing health workers and acquiring medical equipment for specialist health services.

He said he constructed outpatient units in Chuka County Referral Hospital, Magutuni Level Four Hospital and Marimanti Level Four Hospital in Chuka/Igambang’ombe, Maara and Tharaka constituencies respectively and also constructed 20 dispensaries across the devolved unit.

He noted that the establishment of new health facilities enabled the residents to access health services within a radius of five kilometers as recommended by World Health Organisation.

“In my first term I concentrated on putting in place, the required infrastructure and now I am narrowing it down to individual healthcare,” he said.

Mr Njuki said he will also work hard to ensure Chuka County Referral Hospital is elevated to a level five facility to enable it to receive more resources for better services.

He urged the county leadership to unite in order to improve the lives of the residents noting that in his government he will work with every person.