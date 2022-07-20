Chuka University students root for peaceful elections

Chuka University students have appealed to the youths to be champions of peace during the electioneering period and to shun rogue politicians who bribe them to cause chaos.

Speaking when they held a procession in Chuka town in Tharaka Nithi County to preach peace ahead of the August 9 polls, the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA), Christian Union (CU), Muslim Students and Young Catholic Students (YCS) groups said youths should zealously defend the future of the country by keeping off violence.

Mr Francis Gacheru, the university’s Assistant Dean of Students who led the students, said Kenyans should not allow a few politicians led by their interests to ruin peace because of political positions.

“We have come out of the university to preach peace and appeal to all youths across the country to be champions of peaceful elections,” said Mr Gacheru.

He asked youths to turn out in large numbers on August 9 and vote for candidates based on their ability to better their lives and not handouts.

Youths challenges

He said the polls offer youths and other Kenyans an opportunity to heal the country from the high cost of living, joblessness and other challenges by voting in the right people.

Mr John Chachita, SDA group chairman said during the 2007/2008 post-election violence, youths were the most involved in the fight that caused the country a great loss of life and property.

He said politicians contesting for various positions and their supporters must be ready to win or lose and concede defeat without causing turmoil.

He noted that the August 9 elections will come and pass and that they should not interfere with peaceful coexistence.

“We realised that youths are the people used to cause chaos and that is why we have come out to tell them to shun any politician with ill motive plans and to vote wisely in the August 9 polls,” said Mr Chachita.