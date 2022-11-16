Chuka traders count losses as water floods into open air market

Traders in Chuka in Tharaka-Nithi County are counting huge losses after flood water destroyed goods of unknown value.

They are also worried about a possible cholera outbreak in the town due to leaking sewage from a nearby public toilet and have faulted the county government for taking long to repair the damaged sewerage system.

Speaking to the media, the angry traders said apart from the leaking roof, water collected from the roof is flooding into the market instead of going down the pipes.

Ms Mary Kageni, a trader, said they also experienced the same problem on Tuesday evening when flood water swept away cabbages, tomatoes, kales and other goods that had been displayed for sale.

“We are suffering because of the flooded market and the effluent from a nearby public toilet and Governor Muthomi Njuki government is not responding to our cries,” said Ms Kageni.

Sh2000

Mr James Mutegi said the flooded water destroyed his tomatoes and cabbages worth more than Sh2000.

He said though the roof is leaking, the main problem is the drainage system which is pouring water into the market.

The traders threatened to move out of the market and sell their products on the streets and even boycott paying revenue if the county government fails to quickly rectify the situation.

“We cannot continue paying revenue to the devolved government while our working environment is terrible and we are incurring loses,” said Mr Mutegi.

Karingani ward representative Godfrey Murithi told Nation.Africa that he was aware of the challenges and had discussed the matter with the executive.

He however said that the traders will have to remain patient until the county government gets money to repair the market which needs a new roof and drainage system improved.

“I am aware of the problem but the repair work must be advertised because it is not a small project and this will definitely take time considering the fact that the county government is yet to receive money from the Exchequer,” said Mr Murithi.