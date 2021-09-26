Chuka town's streets set for renaming, six years after vandalism

Defaced street sign in Chuka

A defaced street sign, one of several honouring leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto, is pictured in Chuka town, Tharaka Nithi County, in August 2016.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Although Kathwana is the county headquarters, Chuka town is the devolved unit’s main commercial centre and hosts major institutions including Chuka University.

The streets of Chuka town in Tharaka Nithi County will soon be renamed, six years after several signs were vandalised, including ones bearing the names of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.