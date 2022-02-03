Taxi drivers and boda boda operators on Wednesday interrupted their work and embarked on repairing the neglected Ndagani-Kaanwa road in Tharaka Nithi that is in a deplorable state.

Taxi drivers pause work to repair dilapidated road with jembes

The seven-kilometre key road managed by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) is on the outskirts of Chuka and links the region to Chuka University and Ndagani.

The operators said many university students live in private hostels in the region but have recently started relocating to other areas like Chuka town and Muungoni estate where roads are tarmacked.

Mr John Kinyua, a taxi driver, said investors were shunning the area due to bad roads, undermining their transport business.

After many false promises from the Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency office, they said, they decided to repair the road themselves using jembes.

Empty promises

“Our leaders have failed us and we cannot sit back and wait for them because we know they will always give us empty promises,” Mr Kinyua said.

“We decided to repair this road because our transport work has been seriously affected, with many investors and students shunning this region.”

“It doesn’t matter how long it takes us but we cannot continue losing customers because of neglect by some government agencies. We will repair the road even if it takes several months.”

Mr Fredrick Mugambi, the Ndagani Boda Boda Operators Association chairman, said potholes had caused several accidents, injuring drivers and their customers.

Fear of accidents

He said sometimes they decline to carry expensive goods for fear of ruining them if an accident occurs.

“Several riders have fallen into the deep gullies and sustained serious injuries and that is why we decided to repair it to avert more crashes,” said Mr Mugambi.

Customers, who are mainly university students and staff, are also avoiding shops in the area because of the bad road, said Mr Josphat Mbaka, an investor in the region. He added that the constituency office had not listened to their pleas.

But Mr Njeru Ingara, an official at the constituency office, said there are plans to improve the road and appealed to residents to be patient.