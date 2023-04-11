Chuka demos: Police bosses transferred over shooting of bodaboda chair

Tharaka Nithi County Police Commander Donatha Kiplagat and Chuka OCS Francisca Mbithe have been transferred following three days of demonstrations occasioned by the shooting of Tharaka Nithi County Bodaboda Association chairman Willis Mugambi on Saturday, Eastern Regional police boss Rono Bunei has confirmed.

Drama first ensued in Chuka town on Saturday after a mob barricaded Meru-Nairobi Highway using stones and a casket containing a body. The residents of Nkwego village were demanding the arrest of the killers of resident Daniel Mutembei, whose body was in the coffin.

Mutembei was reportedly murdered last month by five people well-known to the residents. The residents, among them Chuka town boda boda operators, demanded the arrest of the killers for the sake of justice for Mutembei.

It was while police dispersed these demonstrators that the association chair was shot dead, a Nation reporter who was at the scene said.

He was shot in the chest at around 7pm, and died at the scene, an event which sparked a night battle between police and boda boda operators. The body remained at the scene for hours.

The standoff caused a huge traffic jam with travelers spending the whole night on the road.

On Sunday morning, hundreds of police officers dressed in anti-riot gear unblocked the highway to allow the movement of vehicles and protect commuters against attack.

Nation.Africa learnt that police officers were mobilised from Tharaka Nithi and the neighbouring Meru and Embu counties after receiving intelligence that the boda boda operators were strategising on how to battle police for the second day.

In a statement shared on his social media pages on Saturday evening, Interior Cabinet SecretaryKithure Kindiki said he had dispatched investigators to probe the two killings.