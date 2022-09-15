Alarm over rising malnutrition in parts of Tharaka Nithi

Health officials have warned about an upsurge in cases of malnutrition and stunted growth in Tharaka Nithi County.

Speaking in Chuka town yesterday, county nutrition official Dennis Mbae said that though the latest Kenya Demographic Health Survey conducted in 2014 indicated that the malnutrition level was at 32.1 percent, it must have deteriorated.

Malnutrition is an imbalance in dietary intake. It occurs when a person has too much or too little food or essential nutrients.

A person with malnutrition may lack vitamins, minerals or other essential substances that their body needs to function.

Mr Mbae said health investigations indicate that the situation is worsening due to hunger caused by prolonged drought.

“Our health facilities have been recording increased cases of malnutrition and this must be a result of hunger [caused] by prolonged drought, especially in the semi-arid parts of Tharaka, Maara and Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituencies,” said Mr Mbae.

Food production

Though Maara and Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituencies are high food production areas because they receive enough rainfall, he said, residents of the lower parts of Igambang’ombe, Ganga and Mwimbi wards have also not harvested for the last few rainy seasons.

Mr Mbae said the most affected are women and children under the age of five and advised pregnant mothers and those with children under the age of five to attend clinics as scheduled.

Community health volunteers are also going around villages identifying the health needs and to ensure that mothers visit hospitals for antenatal and postnatal care.

Because the increased malnutrition cases are hunger-aided, he said, residents should embrace eating the little available “traditional foods” and nutritious foods like fruits, vegetables, roots and grains instead of buying processed foods such as bread and juices.

He also called on locals to have a kitchen garden where they can plant vegetables.

Malnutrition can lead to marasmus, a severe form of malnutrition that results from deficiency of protein and overall energy intake.

National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) data shows that more than 38,517 people in the semi-arid Tharaka constituency need food and water urgently.