Alarm over rise of diabetes cases in Tharaka Nithi

Medics in Tharaka Nithi have raised concerns over increasing number of people suffering from diabetes in the country.

Speaking during the World Diabetes Day in Chuka town on Monday, the health practitioners blamed the problem on a lack of testing and failure by the patients to strictly follow the medical advice.

Chogoria PCEA Mission Hospital Chief Executive Officer Elijah Mwaura said some locals still believe that diabetes only affects rich people “and especially those who live in towns and so, they do not see the need for testing.”

He said with the development of diabetes treatment, people should not continue to die because once a person tests positive it is possible to manage it with drugs and diet.

“A big population of Kenyans does not go for a diabetes test and others do not follow the doctor’s advice even after testing positive and that is why people are dying early,” said Dr Mwaura.

Dr Cyprian Kamau from the Christian Health Association of Kenya (CHAK) said a third of people with diabetes do not know and a third of those who know do not take drugs or care about healthy diet and exercise.

Critical organs

He said since diabetes does not pain, many people are diagnosed when it has destroyed critical organs like the liver and heart and most of them die.

“The best way to fight diabetes is to create awareness and strictly follow the doctor’s advice if diagnosed with the illness,” said Dr Kamau.

Mr Jack Murithi, a health officer working with Tharaka Nithi County Government said according to the Ministry of Health data, out of 10,000 people, 460 suffer from diabetes.

Karingani ward representative Godfrey Murithi (right) is tested for blood pressure during World Diabetes Day in Chuka town on November 14, 2022 Photo credit: Alex Njeru I Nation Media Group

He said the figure is projected to rise and appealed to locals to go for tests and eat healthy foods.

He said 9.3 percent of the world population suffers from diabetes and the percentage is expected to rise to 10.2 percent by 2030.

He said the county government in collaboration with faith-based and private health facilities was doing “everything possible to encourage people to seek tests and those diagnosed follow the doctor’s advice strictly.”

“We have community health volunteers in the villages and are helping in creating awareness on the benefit of going for diabetes and other non-communicable diseases tests,” said Mr Murithi.

Karingani ward representative Godfrey Murithi lauded the effort by medics in fighting diabetes and encouraged the residents to go for tests.

He said the county assembly will come up with a bill that will ensure diabetes and other common non-communicable diseases treatment was free of charge.

He however urged the residents to enroll with the National Health Insurance Fund to afford the cost of health services.