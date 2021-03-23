Alarm as TB patients avoid Maara hospitals for fear of Covid-19 tests

The number of people visiting hospitals in Maara Sub County for tuberculosis (TB) tests and treatment has gone down during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to journalists in Chogoria town on Tuesday, Maara Sub County public health officer Njagi Murata said the patients are avoiding health facilities for the fear of being tested for Covid-19.

Mr Murata said they have been forced to go round the villages in the region testing people exhibiting symptoms similar to those of TB such as persistent coughing, loss of appetite, night sweats and fever.

He said they have teamed up with Village Hopecore International, a non-governmental organisation in the exercise, which includes sensitising the residents on the need to go for treatment.

Health volunteers

He said public health officers with the help of community health volunteers will continue monitoring the villages and ensuring that those diagnosed with the disease complete their full doses.

“We noticed that very few people are going for tests or seeking treatment for TB during the Covod-19 pandemic and that is why we have partnered with Village Hopecore International in reaching them in their homes,” said Mr Murata.

He assured the locals that health officers can differentiate between Covid-19 and TB disease.

Mr Murata said they are also sensitising people on the health measures to take to avoid contracting coronavirus.