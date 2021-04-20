Alarm as rabid dogs attack people in Tharaka Nithi village

Stray dogs. Residents of Gituya village in Tharaka Nithi County are living in fear of being attacked by rabid dogs that have already bitten at least two people.

Photo credit: File

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Residents of Gituya village in Tharaka Nithi County are living in fear of being attacked by rabid dogs that have already bitten at least two people.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. DPP ask for further probe into touts’ death inside police station

  2. Alarm as rabid dogs attack people in Tharaka Nithi village

  3. Access to water, electricity top Mandera residents' demands

  4. Another judge refuses to lift ban on Rafiki film

  5. Farmers in northern counties face threat of new locust swarms

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.