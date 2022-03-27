Water brings life back to schools in Embu, Tharaka Nithi

It is mid-day on Thursday and normal learning is going on at Chiakariga Girls High School in Tharaka Nithi County.

The teachers are settled, some in class while others are going on with lesson planning in the staffroom.

Workers too are bee-busy, some cleaning, others cooking lunch while others can be seen working at construction site within the school.

For a first-time guest, things may seem to have always been this way in this school. However, it is the availability of water that has brought life to the institution, which was rather sleepy and little known.

The school’s population has increased from a total of 143 students in 2018 to the current 503, thanks to a water project supported by the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) through funding by the European Union (EU).

The school principal, Ms Lilian Muli, recalls the days when they l had no tanks and no water harvesting facilities.

Fetch water from river

Students and teachers would have to board a hired vehicle to fetch water from River Maara, more than 10 kilometres away.

“Being the teacher on duty was a nightmare because you had to make sure there was ample water for cooking, cleaning and for use by students,” recalls Ms Muli.

A sigh of relief came in 2018 when NDMA donated the first 10,000-litre tank and supported the installation of roof guttering on the school’s buildings to enable water harvesting.

With the tank, Ms Muli recalls, the school was able collect drinking water. Later, NDMA constructed two stone tanks, each with a capacity of 50,000 litres. The tanks are strategically placed, with one being near the kitchen and the other one next to dormitories.

“When the community around heard that tanks were being built, the message spread like bushfire, prompting a sharp rise in the student population,” recalls Ms Muli.

Construction of the tanks has attracted other partners, including a church from which the school has piped water.

The two stone tanks, Ms Muli notes, act as reservoirs and an assurance that the population is water-safe, providing the much-needed peace of mind among students, teachers and workers.

Livestock in school

Water has also enabled an arrangement between the school and parents, whereby the latter can pay school fees by bringing to school livestock such as goats.

“We have ample water for the livestock and we, therefore, allow parents to pay fees in [form of livestock] and through this arrangement we also get meat for the students,” adds Ms Muli.

Additionally, the school now saves on money which would have been spent to buy water. In a month, Ms Muli says, the school would need Sh116,000 to buy water, an amount equivalent to the cost of 48 bags of maize that can feed the school’s population for two weeks.

Elsewhere in Cieria, Mbeere South in Embu County, villagers and school communities have a reason to smile following the rehabilitation of a solar-powered borehole.

Communities here used to fetch water from Kiambere Dam, risking attacks from crocodiles. A borehole next to Cieria Primary school provided some reprieve but the cost of running it was high, at about Sh1,000 per day. This was before the installation of the solar power infrastructure.

Crocodile attacks

“As much as I can remember, we lost about four people while fetching water and numerous livestock to crocodile attacks at the dam,” recalls Mr Elias Njeru, the deputy headteacher of Cieria Primary School.

The school would be forced to use unpurified water to cook but this has since changed as there is clean water from the borehole.

In this era of the Competency Based Curriculum, many schools in arid and semi- arid lands (Asals) are facing challenges accessing water for projects.

However, access to water has eased projects in this school as pupils are able to conveniently execute their projects in subjects such as agriculture where they are required to practically do crop farming.