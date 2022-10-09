70 year-old-man arrested over defilement of 2 girls in Tharaka-Nithi

Police in Tharaka-Nithi are holding a 70-year-old man for allegedly defiling two girls aged seven and 11 at Kirangare Sub-Location in Tharaka South Sub-County.

Confirming the incident, Kirangare Assistant Chief Geoffrey Kimbo said the old man, who was arrested on Friday night, is being detained at Marimanti Police Station.

The suspect had been employed by the minors’ father to take care of his livestock.

The girls’ father left for Nairobi on Monday last week, leaving his two daughters and a younger son in the care of the old man.

“We arrested the suspect who is accused of defiling the two girls,” said Mr Kimbo.

The minors’ father reported to the police that upon returning from his trip to Nairobi on Friday night, he found the suspect on the same bed with his daughters sleeping naked.

The suspect, who had initially declined to open the door, denied sexually molesting the girls.

He said that upon interrogation, the younger girl said the old man had touched her indecently and warned her of dire consequences if she reported the matter.

The girls were taken to Marimanti Level Four Hospital where medical reports indicated that they had been defiled.

“I went to Nairobi on Monday, leaving the old man with the children only to come back and find that he had defiled them,” said the father, adding that his wife left following a domestic row.