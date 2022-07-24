24 dead as bus plunges 40m into Nithi River

At least 24 people have died after a Mombasa-bound bus they were travelling in plunged into Nithi River along the Meru-Nairobi highway on Sunday evening.

The bus, traveling from Meru, fell off the bridge into the river about 40 metres below.

Bodies were seen scattered in the water and on the river bank as Tharaka Nithi County Rescue team manager, Alex Mugambi, confirmed the fatalities. He led the rescue operations at the scene alongside the police and members of the public.

The injured are being rushed to Chuka County Referral Hospital and PCEA Chogoria Mission Hospital.

Those who witnessed the 6.40 pm accident said the bus could have developed brake failure as it went down the Nithi slope. Mr Nicholas Mutegi, an eyewitness, said the bus was at a high speed when it hit the guard rails and fell into the river.

“The bus must have developed brake failure because it was at a very high speed when the accident happened,” said Mr Mutegi.