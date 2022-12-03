156 graduate as Tharaka University holds its first graduation ceremony

It was pomp and colour as Tharaka University in Tharaka Nithi County held its first graduation ceremony on Friday.

A total of 156 candidates graduated, some with a doctorate, master's and bachelor’s degrees while others were awarded diplomas and certificates in diverse disciplines.

Speaking during the ceremony at the main campus in Gatunga, acting Vice-Chancellor Erastus Muriungi said the event marked a ‘new beginning for a great future.’

He said the university endeavours to offer transformative quality education training and outreach services to the society.

“We are proud to hold our first graduation ceremony and this is the beginning of a great future,” said Prof Muriungi.

He said the university targets to have more than 15,000 students and develop more programmes that are relevant to the job market in the next five years.

He said the institution will engage in collaborative research and establish linkages with relevant government bodies and seek to influence policy formulations in the identified areas to exploit possible economic potentials of the surrounding region.

He added that the institution will embrace a vibrant research agenda that is beneficial to the society through commercialization of research findings, training and offering consultancy services to the community and the country at large.

Prof Muriungi congratulated Ms Linet Chepkorir (Toto), a former student at the university for becoming the Bomet Woman Representative, noting that she should be a role model to the other students.

Former Chuka University Vice Chancellor Erastus Njoka lauded Prof Muriungi for the growth of the institution which was established as a campus in 2015, made a university college in 2017 and promoted to a full university in August.

“As leaders, we appeal to the government to consider confirming Prof Muriungi as full vice chancellor in order to achieve the set milestone,” said Prof Njoka.

Chuka/Igambang’ombe MP Patrick Munene lauded the government for promoting the university from a constituent college of Chuka University.

He noted that the institution had greatly promoted the economy of the region and that as leaders they will work hard to ensure its growth.