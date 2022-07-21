‘Jeshi la Baba na Mama’ team to help Raila win votes in Tharaka Nithi

A group of supporters of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga in Tharaka Nithi County has vowed to ensure that he bags at least 75,000 of the county’s 231,932 registered votes.

Speaking in Chuka town yesterday, the group, ‘Jeshi la Baba na Mama’, said they had recruited 4,800 members from each of the three constituencies – Tharaka, Maara and Chuka/Igambang’ombe – who are expected to deliver at least five votes each in the August 9 polls.

Mr Jackson Mutiria, the group’s chairman, said they will also ensure that there is an honest agent at every polling station across the county who cannot be bribed by opponents and allow Odinga’s votes to be stolen.

“We have volunteered to campaign for Mr Odinga and guard his votes to ensure that he gets at least 75,000 in the August 9 polls,” said Mr Mutiria.

He said that in the 2017 elections, Mr Odinga garnered 10,334 votes in the county though he had no agents at most of the polling stations.

Ms Jenifer Kaari, the secretary of the group, lauded Mr Odinga for expressing confidence in women by picking Ms Martha Karua as his running mate.

She said the move had pleased women across the country and they would give him overwhelming support.

Ms Kaari asked Mr Odinga to consider visiting Tharaka Nithi County for campaigns before polling day in order to increase the number of his supporters.

“Women have vowed to vote for Mr Odinga because he picked one of them as his running mate,” said Ms Kaari.

She faulted those seeking elective positions on political parties under the Azimio coalition for being afraid to sell Mr Odinga in the county, which is perceived to be Deputy President William Ruto’s stronghold.

She urged peaceful campaigns and elections, noting that every person has a constitutional right to vote for the person of his or her choice.