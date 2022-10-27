Farmers in Tharaka Nithi struggling to buy the subsidised fertiliser

Farmers in Tharaka Nithi County are appealing to Governor Muthomi Njuki to intervene and ensure that the issuing of subsidised fertiliser is transparent.

Speaking at the Mukuuni National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB)) store in Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency on Tuesday, farmers said even those who had paid a week before had not received the input.

They claimed farmers buying several packets were given priority, leaving others who wanted only one packet waiting.

Farmer Mugendi Thiginki said the NCPB store opened late and closed early, forcing people to camp at the facility for days.

“We are appealing to Governor Njuki to intervene and ensure smooth distribution of the subsidised fertiliser because farmers are suffering,” Mr Thiginki said.

He said he expected rain to fall anytime this week and farmers had not planted as they were still waiting to purchase fertiliser.

Farmers had information that some bulky buyers were picking up fertiliser at night and some could be repackaging it for sale at higher prices, claimed farmer James Mutegi.

He said that though the government had reduced the prices of fertiliser, poor farmers may not benefit unless the distribution process is changed.

Bureaucratic process

Other farmers decried the bureaucratic process of distributing the fertiliser, saying it was tedious as farmers from across the county had to pick it up from the Mukuuni and Mitheru NCPB stores in Maara constituency.

They said they spent more than Sh1,000 on transportation, especially for those coming from Tharaka constituency and lower parts of Maara and Chuka/Igambang’ombe.

“The distribution of fertiliser should be devolved to the ward level so that farmers can easily get it and reduce the long queues at the two stores,” said Ms Jane Kathomi.

Because of current economic hardships, she said, the government should consider giving out free, allow farmers to buy single packets or sell it for less than Sh3,500.