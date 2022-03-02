Team formed to monitor political activities in Rift Valley

The government has formed a multi-agency team to monitor political activities in the Rift Valley region during election campaigns.

Regional County Commissioner Mohamed Maalim has revealed that a team, comprising members of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, special units of the National Police Service and other agencies, has been activated to keep tabs on the ongoing political activities.

Mr Maalim said the team will watch politicians making inflammatory and hate speech remarks, individuals planning to cause violence and those involved in illegal activities. He said this will ensure that the region remains calm and peaceful.

“We are very keen to follow the various political happenings in our region and have brought on board stakeholders from various agencies to ensure peace is maintained before, during and after the elections on August 9,” said Mr Maalim.

He disclosed that the team has firm instructions to act on anyone who conveys a message or engages in activities likely to breach peace.

In a bid to promote peace, he outlined plans to start peace-building activities during the campaign period.

He was speaking at the regional headquarters during a meeting with Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyanjui, who had paid him a courtesy call.

He thanked Mr Kinyanjui for what he described as a progressive style of leadership and his cooperation with the national government in dealing with the issues that affect citizens.

Governor Kinyanjui, for his part, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the national government’s efforts in peace keeping.

The county boss urged residents and stakeholders to take the front role in promoting harmonious coexistence.