Teacher charged with defiling pupils

A deputy head teacher in Eldoret was on Wednesday charged with defiling four of his pupils.

Norman Obiro Odeba, who appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Nancy Barasa, denied defiling four boys aged between 13 and 14.

The court heard that he defiled the children on diverse dates between May 2021 and June 2022 at a private primary school in Outspan, Eldoret East.

He faced an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with the minors, contrary to the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

The school sacked him after he was charged.

Parents who spoke to journalists outside the court said the children are undergoing treatment for their injuries at an Eldoret hospital.

They accused school management of employing teachers without investigating their backgrounds first and called for intensive psychological counselling for the children so that they can overcome their trauma.

“It is unfortunate that the school has been employing teachers without enquiring about their track record, especially on matters of ethics and morality,” said a parent, who did not want to be named.

The school’s head teacher said the incident had shocked administrators and apologised to the affected parents, saying they would cooperate with prosecutors to ensure the boys get justice.

“As the management, we regret what happened to our learners and the suspect will have to face the law,” said the head teacher, who did not want to be named, explaining that she wanted to protect the minors from ridicule and stigma.

The accused denied the charges and was released on a Sh200,000 bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.