Why Bura farmers are ditching maize for rice

Bura Irrigation Scheme Agronomist Job Umanga inspects rice harvest at the Bura Irrigation Scheme.
 

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor | Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

Farmers at the Bura irrigation scheme are increasingly abandoning maize to venture into the more lucrative rice farming.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Wangamati grilled over Sh6.5m fuel for private cars

  2. State to equip women's prisons with day care centres

  3. Bandits paralyse health services in Baringo

  4. Syombua murder: Man who helped ex-KDF soldier gets five years

  5. Woman drowns after Ngong River sweeps away house 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.