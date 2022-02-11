Two dead, six injured in Tana River accident

Two people died and six others injured on Friday after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a stationary lorry at Jutrofa area on the Malindi-Minjila highway in Tana River County.

Tana Delta police boss Salim Fundi said the vehicle carrying family members was headed to Lamu from Malindi when the driver lost its control at a bump and it hit the other vehicle from behind.

Two people seated at the front died on the spot according to Mr Fundi.

"We managed to pull two bodies from the wreckage, while the rest were rescued by good Samaritans," he said.

Three women suffered serious injuries and were rushed to Malindi Hospital for treatment. Two children who also suffered injuries were rushed to Ngao hospital in Tana Delta where they are undergoing treatment.

Bodies of the deceased were taken to Malindi Hospital mortuary as police continue with investigations on what caused the accident.

Mr Fundi urged road users to be careful on the roads.

He also cautioned motorists to adhere to road signs erected on the Malindi-Minjila highway to avert such accidents.