Two dead, six injured in Tana River accident

Police officers at the scene of an accident in which two people died and six others sustained injuries at Jutrofa area on the Malindi-Minjila highway in Tana River County.


Photo credit: Stepehn Odour I Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

Two people died and six others injured on Friday after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a stationary lorry at Jutrofa area on the Malindi-Minjila highway in Tana River County.

