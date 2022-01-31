Trained paralegals to help reduce case backlogs in Tana River

The Garsen courthouse in Tana River County has adopted 115 trained paralegals to guide communities and the council of elders on resolving minor cases of social injustice.

Senior Principal Magistrate Paul Rotich said some of the cases do not require the courts’ time and resources to resolve as they can be handled through alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

By engaging paralegals, Mr Rotich said the backlog of cases will be reduced, giving judicial officers time to deal with more serious cases and in turn bolster access to justice for the poor and marginalised, thus reducing inter-community conflicts.

"A majority of these people are not conversant with the law and hence end up being irrational in their decisions, leading to unnecessary conflicts. The paralegals will act as consultants in such situations," he said.

Mr Rotich noted that paralegals will also sit on the council of elders and guide them on decision-making in resolving some of the cases.

He added that as the court prepares to adopt the council of elders in its alternative justice system programme, paralegals will be instrumental in making the project work.

"They are well trained by the Kenya Community Support Centre to guide individuals and groups. Their expertise is well acknowledged by the court," he said.

The decisions made by elders in some of the cases devolved to them by the court, he said, will be adopted by the court and act as precedence for similar cases in the future.

The paralegals, irrespective their gender, come from respective communities and are assigned to various legal projects in villages.

"They are a circuit breaker to an irrational reaction. They present a voice of reason in the respective communities and steer the course for justice, hence (leading to) peaceful coexistence," he said.

Access to Justice Project Manager Stephen Otoi reiterated the significance of the paralegals, noting that they will play a major role in advocating for social justice and advancing alternative dispute resolution systems.

Most of the cases in the county, he said, revolve around land and grazing fields that can be resolved by the council of elders.

"There are cases that the intervention of elders is more felt than that of the court and the paralegals are more trusted than the police in voicing a resolution to a conflict," he said.

The court will later this year commission a joint council of elders that will act as a lower court that will be tasked with hearing and determining minor cases given to them by courts.

Paralegals will act as the jury in these lower courts to ensure a fair verdict.

Meanwhile, more than 50 elders are in training on aspects of social justice and their roles as an arm of the court in the alternative justice system programme.