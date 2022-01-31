Trained paralegals to help reduce case backlogs in Tana River

An  alternative dispute resolution training session for elders in Minjila, Tana River County.

Photo credit: Stephen Odour I Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

The Garsen courthouse in Tana River County has adopted 115 trained paralegals to guide communities and the council of elders on resolving minor cases of social injustice.

