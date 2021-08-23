The jinxed windfall: Tana River KWS millionaires now paupers

Athman Bakari

Mr Athman Bakari, who got Sh3 million from Kenya Wildlife Service as compensation after hyenas killed his child in 2014, enters his manyatta in Kipini village.


Photo credit: Stephen Oduor | Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Ayub Gobu Dirbu, who lost three children, was paid Sh15 million, while Zakaria Balesa received Sh5 million.

  • Chewani Location Chief Athman Mtolee says most of the beneficiaries spent their money on luxuries.

 In 2014, residents of Kalalani village in Tana River County, were thrown into mourning when two families lost four children who were mauled to death by hyenas.

