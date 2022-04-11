Tech initiative to help smallholder farmers in Tana River

For years, farmers in Tana River County have lived at the mercy of exploitative middlemen.

They blame their woes on grasping brokers who call the shots, dictating prices and preventing farmers from fully benefiting from their hard work.

"They come to the farm with vehicles and demand that they buy a kilo of green grams for Sh35 while in the market, the prices are three times what they demand. We have never had a choice but to oblige," said Ali Mohammed, a farmer in Kipini.

The lack of a ready market for the products, he said, means that desperate farmers sell their produce at throwaway prices.

Farmers reluctant to sell to middlemen depend on the local market, which is not vibrant.

"Sometimes we fight for that middleman as he is the quick and ready market. If you say you are selling at Sh35, someone will front Sh30.

At the end of the day you only make a profit of two shillings from a kilogram of green grams instead of Sh95," said Asha Sefu.

But this exploitation could end as farmers, through cooperatives, adopt online markets.

Islamic Relief Netherlands, in partnership with the Kenya Community Support Centre (KECOSCE), has developed an app called DigiFam where farmers are directly linked with a potential market.

Project coordinator Maxwell Nyongesa noted that the app will allow farmers through their respective cooperatives to fetch their deserved earnings.

"This app delinks them from the middleman. It is a network of traders, companies, institutions, and organisations that are looking to buy farm produce," he said.

Mr Nyongesa said DigiFam allows farmers to take a picture of the product whose quality has been verified by respective agricultural officers and post it in the app alongside the details of the produce.

The app then shares the information with respective buyers on websites and platforms.

"When an interested buyer makes an order, the farmers will receive it through the cooperative mailbox, and they connect with the buyer for delivery," he said.

The buyer pays the cooperative, which dispatches the produce to the purchaser or the latter can pick up the produce at a designated centre.

"We are engaging the buyer with the cooperative to avoid any foul play. Some farmers may not be trustworthy in dealings and may cost a client, but the cooperative is responsible as a registered entity," he said.

The buyer can track the movement of the cargo via SMS or email.

Upon delivery, the buyer gets an invoice which he signs before it is scanned and sent to the cooperative through the app and delivery is confirmed.

"The farmer is paid through the cooperative after deductions have been made. This saves them the trouble of looking for a market," Mr Nyongesa said.

The official noted that the idea was inspired by the losses the farmers incur every season due to the lack of a market for their goods and exploitation by middlemen.

He said cooperatives are being trained on how to manage the app and ensure seamless sales.