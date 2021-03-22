Tana traders upbeat as Sh260m market commissioned

Traders in Garsen town, Tana River County can now do business easily after the county administration commissioned the Garsen market.

The multimillion shilling market that was completed three years ago has been sitting idle in the hands of the contractor, who was claiming unpaid dues from the administration.

As a result, traders were forced to squeeze within Garsen town, causing congestion.

The traders said the market will save the county from losing revenue to guest brokers, as well as provide more room for guest traders.

"We could not fit in town alongside public service vehicles and trucks. It was unbearable that at times traders fought over space," said Alice Mukami.

Social distancing

Further, the traders said it will be easier to observe the social distancing of traders in the market, unlike the previous situation when everything was jammed up, creating an environment unfit for business.

"Right now you can see matatus are on their side, grocers on their zone, and those selling clothes within their defined stalls. This kind of definition in the market is what we were yearning for,” said Ethan Muli.

However, the traders decried lack of electricity in the Sh260 million market.

They noted that the lack of electricity has affected businesses in the evening, forcing them to use torches and candles to serve clients.

"We can see bulbs hanging while we are seated here, but there is no power. We are informed that they have not paid their dues for the past three years this market was not in operation," said Salma Jillo.

The traders also raised concern over unoccupied stalls, seeking a clear reason as to why the administration did not allocate them alongside other businesses to traders.

Some of the traders who have since paid for the shops accused the administration of planning to shortchange them.

"Some of us paid to be given these stalls, while others had to part with up to Sh50,000, but we are now told that the allocation of the shops was biased and has to be reviewed," said Abdi Mohammed.

County Trade Executive Yahya Barrow said the administration is still reviewing the criteria used to allocate the shops to ensure ethnic balance.

"There was an issue raised by the residents that most of those seeking to occupy the premises were non-locals, which we thought we should look into. However, that does not mean we will throw all of them out. We shall ensure equity," he said.

Mr Yahya said the administration will embark on the construction of a perimeter wall around the market to ensure the pupils in the school adjacent to the market are not affected by its operations.