Tana's one of a kind innovation centre to be launched next week

Preparations are in top gear for next week’s launch of the Tana River Centre for Innovation and Youth Empowerment in Hola.

The centre is the first of its kind in the region and the second in the country after Isiolo's.

Education Executive Abbas Kunyo said the launch will be the start of developing the centre that sits on 1,000 acres. It is expected to host 1,000 students in its boarding section and 125 tutors, who will live in their own quarters on campus.

“We intend to have students from the entire region including the northern frontier. This is going to be an academic and talent centre where everybody has an opportunity to learn and sharpen their skills in various arts of sports, music, and science,” Mr Kunyo said.

The centre will also have a media facility, hydroponic farms, fish ponds, and a fully equipped ICT Hub that will support technological innovations.

Also planned is a 500-bed hotel for food processing, practicals and other dealings to boost the catering sector.

Mr Kunyo also noted that the centre will have a fruit processing section, where the youth will be trained on value addition for the international market.

“We have already established partnerships with various organisations in Germany, where there is a market for dried mango fruits that are turned into snacks and we are determined to explore it,” the official stated.

Among partners who have taken interest in various sections at the centre is Huawei, which will equip the IT centre.

The United Nations Development Programme has established a hydroponic farm, on which students will start working this week.

The county administration has also partnered with the Kenya School of Government, which will offer various courses.