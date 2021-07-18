Tana River woman earns tidy income from grafting fruit trees

Amina Mumbo Bakari at work in a fruits trees nursery bed in Hola, Tana River County where she does the grafting.

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group.

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

The mango has been a major cash crop in Tana River County for decades.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. 13 killed in Siaya fuel tanker explosion

  2. Missing musician found dead in Masinga dam

  3. Tana River woman earns tidy income from grafting fruit trees

  4. PRIME Fishers accuse Ugandan soldiers of harassment

  5. Mudavadi: Why political alliances fail

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.