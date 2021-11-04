Tana River herders decry tough rules on off-take programme

Herders in Tana River County have decried tough rules set by the government to qualify for the off-take programme.

The weight thresholds set by the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC), they said, are difficult to meet, as their animals are malnourished because of lack of pasture caused by the drought.

For a cow to qualify, KMC requires a weight of not less than 150kg, a threshold most herders have said will be difficult to meet.

"It's going to be a hassle. I have lost more than 20 cows. The best I have at the moment weighs about 138kg," says Abdirahman Bile.

Mr Bile notes that he has been sacrificing sheep to get livestock feed for his cows so as to restore their body form after exhausting supplements supplied by the county government.

He says the government should reconsider the weight limit if indeed it intends to help farmers from losses during the drought.

The weight limits, notes Ibrahim Salat, are unfair as herders have lost many animals to the drought.

He says herders feel mocked by the government, as they hoped officials would rescue them.

"This means that if our cows don't meet the weight limit, our opportunity will be passed elsewhere as our cows die," he says.

Herders have also protested the KMC payment per cow, saying it is too low.

KMC intends to buy each cow for Sh20,000, a price herders say is half the market value in a normal season, and Sh10,000 less than what the market offers in a crisis season.

Unlike other off-takes that have taken place in the county before, they said, KMC wants them to deliver the animals to their station, which they say is cumbersome

"Even a kilogram of beef in the market costs Sh400. It has not changed even in this crisis, but KMC is buying from us a kilogram at Sh133, which is not fair," says Adan Noor.

Herders have appealed to KMC to adjust their demands, increase the cost of one cow to Sh27,000 and reduce the weight limit to 140kg.

Some 788 cows are targeted for the off-take in Tana River County, with each of the three sub-counties expected to deliver at least 250 animals.

Tana River County Commissioner Mbogai Rioba notes that the off-take programme is lagging in the county as herders struggle to meet the requirements.

Only two herders had managed to deliver their livestock to KMC, he said.