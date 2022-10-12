Tana River designates low-cost boarding schools for migrant kids as drought worsens

Education officials in Tana River County have designated low-cost boarding schools in areas affected by the drought to curb the migration of pupils.

Children were reported dropping out of school in Tana North and Upper Galole sub-counties, said county Director of Education Khalif Sheikh.

"Drought has affected learning and parents are migrating with livestock and children towards the Tana Delta. Classrooms in most schools in these areas are nearly empty and we are trying to arrest the situation," Mr Sheikh said.

Primary schools in Bura are also affected, he added, with some almost shutting down as pupils fail to attend classes.

In Tana Delta, Wolesoreya, Bangale, Mbalambala, Mororo and Waldena primary schools were designated as low-cost boarding schools.

Mr Sheikh appealed to parents to drop off their children in the nearest schools as they proceed in search of pasture. He promised that the children will be cared for.

"For the parents who had already migrated, we have asked the local government to help us admit the children they are with in nearby schools. They will be accepted even without school uniforms and will be catered for,” he said.

Education cash from the government was received last week, he said, and schools were taking care of the needs of learners in these hard times.

But he cited water scarcity as a major problem in some areas, noting that whereas schools may have food, some lack water for cooking and need support from humanitarian organisations.

He urged organisations supporting families with cash transfers to channel aid to them.

"A school can only do as little as the capitation provides but in such a crisis, we need these organisations to help us so that we do not lose these children," he said.

Headteachers, on the other hand, were directed to ensure all candidates are in school preparing for exams regardless of whether they have paid fees.

Mr Sheikh appealed to school heads to accept bags of maize, chickens and even goats as school fees and issue respective parents with receipts.

"Three seasons of drought is not a joke and with the status of our economy, parents are definitely hit and are broke. We can't push them very hard. We must help each other," he said.

Education officials were trying to establish the number of students still attending classes in areas most affected by the drought, he added.