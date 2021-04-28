Tana River County assembly speaker impeached

Tana River members of the county assembly have approved a motion to impeach speaker Justin Nkaduda.

Twenty MCAs out of 23 voted in favor of the motion tabled by Mikinduni Ward MCA Mohammed Buya, while two were absent.

The MCAs accused the speaker of misconduct, Incompetence, and abuse of office. They alleged that this has grounded service delivery for the past three years.

According to the mover of the motion, Mr. Buya, the speaker has been treating the members with contempt, to the point of insulting and even challenging them to a physical fight.

"The speaker has been unruly, to the extent that he engages members to a fight whenever he is asked to account for issues affecting workers in this assembly," he argued.

Further, Mr Buya noted that the speaker has been using his office to undermine the executive arm of the county government, by stalling bills forwarded to the assembly without the knowledge of the MCAs.

As a result, the executive arm has been unable to carry on with development plans as the speaker uses the power bestowed on him politically.

"It is common knowledge that the speaker has been using his office for meetings with his campaign agents for his gubernatorial bid in 2022," he said.

Minority leader Abdi Argamso referred to Mr Nkaduda as a bad example of leadership.

Noting that the impeached lacked the merit to lead a house of laws as he openly took sides in debates, engaged in debates he was interested in, and also abused laws governing the house.

He referred to the BBI bill that the speaker approved for debate without public participation, hence subjecting the house to nationwide ridicule.

"He is the one who placed the notice for public participation on a national paper, only to disregard it at the nick of time, that is a clear indication that this man is not fit to hold office," he said.

Chair of Education Committee and also the Member for Garsen East ward Rhoda Katisha recounted traumatizing experiences with Mr Nkaduda, noting that he had pitted members against each other, dividing the house into coalitions which he used to abuse power.

"He started so well, I don't know what became of him to the extent of even terminating our health insurance cover," she said.

The members of county assembly have sworn to fight any court directive that will rescind their decision.