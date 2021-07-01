Tana River allocates Sh100m to ‘ghost’ projects

Tana River County Governor Dhadho Godhana.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

The Tana River County administration has allocated Sh100 million in its 2021/22 budget for the completion of a ghost county headquarters.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME With cotton revival pledge a mirage for Homa Bay farmers

  2. Revealed: What news consumers want

  3. Police officers shoot, injure each other outside city pub

  4. Changamwe MP Mwinyi laments police 'harassment'

  5. 2 Israeli nationals charged with human trafficking, child prostitution

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.