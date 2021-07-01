Tana River allocates Sh100m to ‘ghost’ projects

The Tana River County administration has allocated Sh100 million in its 2021/22 budget for the completion of a ghost county headquarters.

The budget tabled in the assembly on Monday shows that the Dhado Godhana led county government is building offices in Garsen and Madogo towns.

But there is an ongoing Sh200 million project to build official county headquarters in Dayate, Galole constituency, funded by the national government and the county.

The national government is funding 70 percent of the construction, while the county is expected to cover the rest. A Sh33 million contribution has been captured in the 2021/2022 budget.

The allocation to the claimed office projects in Garsen and Madogo has raised questions from civil society groups, who want county officials to shed more light on the projects.

The county government, said Tana River Civil Association secretary-general James Onchaga, has only one official headquarters, in Galole.

“There is nothing like a headquarters in Garsen and Madogo, and there is no evidence of ongoing construction that requires finishing,” he said.

This is not the only mysterious project captured in the budget. The county government has also allocated Sh110 million for upgrading existing roads to bitumen and cabro standards.

But the roads have not been specified in the budget, which are only described as “various”, suggesting a scheme to challenge any efforts to monitor and evaluate such projects.

Another Sh8 million has been allocated for maintaining streetlights in Kipini, Lenda, Handampia, and Tarasaa.

However, the towns mentioned do not have streetlights but a single floodlight post each.

Also, whereas the administration plans to build an ICT resource centre, the project has not been captured in the sector budget.

The budget is marred by numerous mismatches in narratives in the County Physical Strategic Paper (CFSP) and allocations for the programmes and sub-programmes.

For instance, according to the CFSP, while the county government intends to carry out maintenance of county housing development and urbanisation, the allocation has been slashed from Sh87.3 million in 2020/2021 to Sh17.8 million in the 2021/2022 financial year.

Officials also plan to do maintenance work on existing roads and upgrade rural roads.

However, the budget for the work has been slashed from Sh633.5 million to Sh285.9 million

Residents have demanded that officials explain the narratives that appear to contradict their agenda.