Tana River: 3 former water officials arrested over procurement fraud

Sleuths from the anti-corruption watchdog have arrested three former Tana River County water department officers for irregular procurement of a borehole drilling service.

They are accused of flouting procurement laws in a Sh3.6 million borehole tender in Mororo, Tana North sub-county, during former governor Hussein Dado's tenure.

Among them was former water chief officer Muhamed Muhammad Guracho, who was seized on Wednesday morning.

Salim Juma Makorani, a former technical manager, spent Tuesday night in police custody, as did former water director Gwiyo Madubi.

They were released on police bail pending their appearance in court today.

The three will be charged at the Malindi Anti-Corruption Court with abuse of office and willful failure to comply with public procurement laws, he Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said in a statement.

The arrests come as the EACC investigates several other procurement irregularities in the county government.

The agency is also investigating the procurement of motorbikes and ambulances in Governor Dhadho Godhana’s administration that it flagged months before the August 9 elections.

Sources in the county administration said more heads will roll as Governor Godhana has welcomed the EACC sleuths to help him clean up the system as he starts his second term.