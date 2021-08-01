Tana residents risk lives in wells as drought bites

Kanchoru Galgalo fetches water for his donkeys at a shallow well in Lakole Location in Tana River County

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group.

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

Adverse water scarcity has pushed residents in Bura and areas of Galole constituencies, in Tana River County, to dangerous limits in the quest to find water.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.