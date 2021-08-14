Tana residents decry ‘unfair’ allocation of land

Part of a perimeter fence brought down by angry residents claiming land allegedly grabbed by tycoons in Kalaule Village, Tana River County

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group.

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

Tension is rising in Tana River County as residents decry bias in the allocation of land and sharing of natural resources.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.