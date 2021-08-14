Tana residents decry ‘unfair’ allocation of land

Tension is rising in Tana River County as residents decry bias in the allocation of land and sharing of natural resources.

In Kalaule, Malindi ya Ngwena and Bondeni villages of Galole constituency, residents blame ward administrators-led land committees and the department of land for high-handedness, corruption and unfair adjudication practices.

Residents claim committee members connive with officers in the land department to grab land already allocated to them.

They say their details were used to grab land that has since been sold to other investors.

“In that list, the department has my names, my identity card number and signature as a beneficiary of a parcel of land in Kalaule, but on the ground there is a structure belonging to a foreign investor who bought the same piece and has documents from the department of land,” says Fatuma Abadiba.

She says her beacons were uprooted and a structure erected at night.

Her efforts to address the issue with the committee have been fruitless, with elders tossing her from one office to another.

The department of land has not been helpful either, as she notes that officers have ignored her plea to get her land back.

Meanwhile, developments continue on the land with the protection of the police.

“I live with my children in a small space. One of them is married and lives with his wife under the same roof. It was my hope we would build separate homes on the land that has now been grabbed,” she says.

Another victim, Bakari Mjomba, has sworn to claim his grabbed land with his life.

The disabled man has turned to leaders of people living with disabilities to help him reclaim his land.

This is after his efforts to address the matter with the police failed.

The county commander, he said, empathised with him on the day he told him about his plight, only to change his tune a day later.

“We are not children of a lesser God. I just want back what belongs to me. It is my right and I will die before I completely lose it,” he says.

Area Chief Athman Mtolee notes that these complaints from locals are justified.

In an interview with Nation.Africa, he said the committee had conspired with senior officers in the department of land to hide the original map with the real beneficiaries.

“There was a map we drew. In that map were the real beneficiaries, but when the earlier committee exhausted its term, the new committee did away with the original map because they were not beneficiaries,” he said.

The new committee, he says, started with allocating pieces of land to aggressive voices and authorities.

He confessed that he was awarded a piece of land unbeknownst to him and has since asked the committee to reverse it.

“I did not ask for or negotiate for land with the committee. I learned that I was among the beneficiaries recently,” he says.

Cleric Said Bwana-Iddi notes that county officials have ignored the plight of residents, creating room for chaos.

The parcels of land in dispute, he says, have witnessed conflicts before, resulting in the loss of lives.

“This is how it began in the 2012 clashes, and now that the county administration is being careless with it, it is going to explode and this time it will be a war between the rich and the poor,” he says.

Sheikh Bwana-Iddi notes that because some county officials are key beneficiaries, they have resolved to unorthodox ways of resolving the matter.

Using the police to intimidate victims, he says, is not right and only antagonises residents.

He said police had complicated the issue by branding aggrieved residents as Al-Shabaab agents.

“This is their home. The people they have issues with are their people. It is a matter that can be settled if the land executive and her chief officer put their egos aside,” he says.

In the Milalulu area, tension is high following the death of a resident, killed by herders in a fight over grazing fields.

Whereas residents claim the man was killed on his farm, herders say farmers have been frustrating them in their grazing fields, always pushing them away.

“This area was initially allocated to herdsmen, but when the new committee took over, they started selling the land to friends and investors, hence causing this situation,” said Ali Mohammed.

He notes that the county department of land had turned a blind eye to the matter, as emotions run high with residents waiting for another incident to emerge before they can react.

“The situation here is highly volatile. If anyone dares to even argue a simple matter with another, it will get messy,” says village elder Hamid Athman.

In Garsen, the situation is the same, with residents decrying perceived bias in the allocation of land by the county government.

This has prompted county security officials to suspend land allocations in some areas where physical violence was imminent.

In Kipini, herders have claimed bias in sharing resources, accusing county officials of depriving them of grazing land and watering corridors.

“All land that was initially pasture has been turned into farms. The watering corridors have been closed and now we are being targeted every time we take livestock to the river,” says herder Abdi Roble.

Three people have been killed in violent encounters in the Tana Delta, with police still trying to solve the puzzle of a child killed in unclear circumstances.

The death of the child has made the area more volatile, with residents contemplating revenge, noting that the police have let them down.

In Madogo, Tana North sub-county, another killing over land is being investigated.

Residents say county officials are pitting communities against one other through the unfair subdivision of land.

Mohammed Hanti says officials are using land as a political scheme to split communities that have been voting as a bloc.

“We called the county administration to come and make clear our boundaries. They refused. What currently holds us is a thin thread supported by the police,” he says.

Lands Executive Mwanajuma Habwoka notes that the administration is working on resolving the issues.

But she notes that some of the residents crying foul are not genuine, as they sold their land and are pushing to get more to sell.

“I agree that we have a problem all over, but these are cases we can and shall solve within time. However, some of the alleged victims are just blackmailing the authorities,” she says.

She also dismissed allegations associating senior county officers with land grabbing, noting that more investigations will seek to verify the claims.

Tana River County Commissioner Mbogai Rioba notes that the security team has enhanced operations to ensure people don’t engage in fights over land and resources.

“We are trying our best to ensure peace, and we expect the county government to play its part and not make our work difficult. Issues of land are under their jurisdiction and we shall not hesitate to take action on their officers engaged in unscrupulous land trading,” he says.

Meanwhile, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has pitched camp in the county to steer efforts towards peaceful co-existence.

KNCHR Regional Director Brenda Dosio said the situation in Tana River County is highly volatile.

“It is emerging that the authorities are not paying attention to the voices of residents, especially the county administration and this is not good at this time,” she says.

He fears that a repeat of the 2012 clashes is likely to happen if county officials do not act now.

She also warns that failure to address the killings arising from the struggle over resources will play a vital role in fuelling chaos.